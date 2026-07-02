PTI announces boycotting AJK polls scheduled for July 27

A representative image of the PTI flag. — PPI/File

Decision not aimed at any political gain: spokesperson.

Adds decision taken to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Demands govt to address Kashmiris' issues amid protests.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced boycotting the forthcoming elections for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly scheduled for July 27.

A spokesperson for the Imran Khan-founded party said in a statement that it will not be part of the electoral process "in the current circumstances".

"This decision does not aim for any political gain or loss," the party said, adding: "[…] but it is taken to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and respect to the democracy.

The former ruling party is currently the major opposition party in the Centre.

Referring to the ongoing protests organised by the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the PTI spokesperson added that the party would not participate in the electoral process until the establishment of an independent, just and peaceful political environment.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the AJK government had imposed a ban on the JAAC on June 5 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after violent protests.

The ban was imposed days ahead of the banned outfit's planned June 9 protest seeking the abolition of 12 seats in the AJK reserved for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who migrated to Pakistan after 1947.

It further stated that the AJK is facing a "crisis" as thousands of citizens were staging sit-ins in different parts of the region, including Rawalakot.

The PTI demanded "immediate resolution" of the Kashmiris' issue to avoid increasing political instability in the region.

The party also alleged that food supplies to the region were "completely stopped" from Punjab, a claim rejected by the federal government and the AJK police chief a few days ago.

The PTI parliamentary board also suspended all recommendations regarding the issuance of tickets to the candidates, the spokesperson said, adding that no progress will be made at any level "till further orders".