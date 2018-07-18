Attempts being made to form IJI-like puppet alliance, claims Bilawal

LALA MUSA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Wednesday that a puppet alliance like the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad is being formed for the upcoming election.



He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is mistaken if he thinks he can scheme his way into becoming the prime minister.

Speaking to the media in Lala Musa Bilawal said, that if Imran was as popular as he thinks he is, he would not have to employ tactics to win the elections.

Bilawal added that Imran's politics is destroying the country adding that a puppet alliance is being formed.

The PPP chief further added whether it is the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) or the PTI they cannot compete against the PPP.

He further stated he would present evidence against them one day.

Speaking about his policies Bilawal said that he will focus on people-friendly policies over country politics adding that he is against banned political parties contesting elections.

When asked about PPP's manifesto, Bilawal said, it was different than the one presented by the Pakistan Mulsim League (PML-N) and PTI which focused more on economic policies of the country.

The PPP's manifesto he said, had a bottom of the pyramid approach with its Bhook Mitao Program and focus on all sectors in the country.

PTI reacts to Bilawal's media talk

Following Bilawal's press conference PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said no other party can match Imran's efforts to ensure transparent elections.

Chaudhry reminded Bilawal that Imran had taken to the streets to ensure transparent elections at that time Bilawal's party was standing with those who had rigged elections.

He further added that before talking about transparent elections Bilawal should apologise to the nation for standing with Nawaz.

Chaudhry further added if Bilawal has courage he should stop his father Asif Ali Zardari from making PPP adhere to Nawaz's policy.

He further stated that if God willing Imran Khan will assume the post of PM without the controversial “reconciliation” process.