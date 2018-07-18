Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

File photo of a woman casting her vote. Photo: File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday updated its SMS service to help eligible voters locate their polling stations.

You can send a text message to 8300 with your national identity card (NIC) number to receive the address of the polling station where you will cast your vote on July 25.

The service has been available for some time but it only provided information on the electoral area.

Guide: How to vote on July 25?

A how-to guide to casting your vote on July 25

When the ECP is done updating its database "by today or tomorrow", the reply from 8300 will also provide details of polling stations.

Guide: How to vote on July 25?

Step 1: First things first, when you arrive at your designated polling booth or station, between 8am and 6pm, a polling officer will check your national identity card. Please make sure you are carrying the original one and not a copy. Once, the officer identifies your serial number and name, as listed in his/her electoral roll, your name will be crossed out and your thumb marked with indelible ink.

Step 2: The officer will take your thumb impression on a counterfoil of the ballot paper. Thereafter, the assistant presiding officer will stamp the paper for the national (green) and provincial assembly (white) constituencies and sign it.

Step 3: Once you are cleared to go into the polling booth/station, that is when you will cast your vote. Please make sure you mark clearly and firmly on the symbol of the candidate you support.

Step 4: Drop the green coloured ballot paper in the box with a green lid and white paper in the box with a white lid. That’s it! You are done exercising your right to vote.

Further instructions

· Other documents, besides the CNIC, will not be accepted.

· Polling officers are instructed to give priority to pregnant women, the disabled, senior and transgender citizens.

· Ensure you cast your vote in complete privacy.

· Mobile phones and cameras are not allowed in the polling stations.

· When the polling time ends (6pm), only those voters inside the polling station will be allowed to continue voting.

More From Election :

Political fever takes toll on poor donkey in Karachi

Political fever takes toll on poor donkey in Karachi

 Updated 2 days ago
PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

PPP asks ECP to take action against Khattak, Imran for hurling abuses

 Updated 2 days ago
ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated 2 days ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 2 days ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 2 days ago
Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

Nawaz should be granted same relief as Zardari: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 2 days ago
ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

ANP leader Daud Achakzai injured in Chaman firing incident

Updated 2 days ago
Forthcoming polls a contest between ideologies, culture: Sirajul Haq

Forthcoming polls a contest between ideologies, culture: Sirajul Haq

 Updated 3 days ago
Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

Imran should refrain from politics during this time: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 3 days ago
Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

Sharifs destroyed police in Punjab: Imran

Updated 3 days ago
PM Mulk in Quetta as Mastung blast death toll rises to 149

PM Mulk in Quetta as Mastung blast death toll rises to 149

 Updated 3 days ago
Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

Pakistan's internal, external enemies behind Mastung attack: Imran

Updated 3 days ago
PPP shouldn't be pushed against the wall: Bilawal

PPP shouldn't be pushed against the wall: Bilawal

Updated 3 days ago
Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

 Updated 3 days ago
Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

Sindh government imposes ban on arms display till July 26

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM