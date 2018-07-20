Pakistan record 244-run win against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq's opening partnership of 304 helped Pakistan secure a record-breaking 244 runs victory against Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI on Friday.



This is Pakistan's second biggest win in ODIs, behind the 255-run win over Ireland in 2015.



The hosts were wrapped up on 155 runs in 42.4 overs in the chase of 400 runs.

Legspinner Shadab Khan took four wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan Shinwari took two wickets each, Shoaib Malik and fast bowler Junaid Khan bagged one wicket respectively.

Openers Zaman and Haq shared the highest opening partnership in ODI history beating 286 between Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya and Tharanga against England in Leeds in 2006.



Opener Fakhar Zaman became Pakistan’s first double centurion in one-day international cricket, achieving the accolade during ODI.

With this feat, he also became the country’s highest scorer in any ODI, surpassing Saeed Anwar’s 21-year old record of 194.

The 28-year old left-handed batsman, who rose to global fame with a match-winning ton in Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, is the sixth batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs.

Zaman needs to score 20 more runs to smash Sir Viv Richards' record to become the fastest to 1000 ODI runs. He has three more innings to achieve this feat.



With the series secured, Pakistan had the opportunity to experiment with their playing XI, but opted to go unchanged into the fourth match.



There were two changes for the Zimbabweans, with Chamu Chibhabha and Prince Masvaure swapped for seamer Donald Tiripano and top order batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, who will be making his international debut.