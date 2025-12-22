Sarfaraz Ahmed slams India's 'unethical' conduct in U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan U19 team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed (centre), along with head coach Shahid Anwar (right) and team captain Farhan Yousuf (left), during a press conference in Islamabad on December 22, 2025. – PCB

Pakistan Under-19 cricket team mentor and former national captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has criticised India over "unethical conduct" during their ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 final.

The Green Shirts thumped their arch-rivals in the final on Sunday, sparking scenes of jubilation in the Pakistani camp in Dubai.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Sarfaraz slammed the Indian team's behaviour during the final.

"India's behaviour regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team's conduct in cricket was unethical," he said. "But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action."

Cricketing relations between the two neighbouring countries have remained tense due to geopolitical tensions.

In September, India's Suryakumar Yadav snubbed customary handshakes with Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha and players during their three Asia Cup 2025 games, including the final.

The absence of the traditional handshake at the conclusion of the matches drew global attention, with observers pointing to a lack of sportsmanship and game spirit from India.

The Indian team also refused to collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Pakistan in the final by five wickets.

The move reportedly came on the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

'Cash reward of Rs10m for each team member'

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a cash reward of Rs10 million for each team member in recognition of their historic achievement.

PM Shehbaz announced the reward during a luncheon hosted for the U19 Asia Cup-winning side at the Prime Minister's Office.

The premier also announced Rs2.5 million for the support staff.

"You gave the opposition a defeat they could not even imagine. We defeated India in Bunyan-um-Marsoos," he told the players and the support staff.

Acknowledging the side's triumph, PM Shehbaz said that the Green Shirts had lifted the nation's head with pride, adding, "You have won the hearts of 240 million people."

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi said that the credit for the victory in the tournament goes to the team for staying focused on the game.

He also noted that the cricket board was building a High-Performance Centre in Lahore, which would benefit the players.