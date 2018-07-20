Fakhar smashes Pakistan’s first double ton after record opening partnership

Fakhar Zaman entered into the Pakistani record books after becoming the first batsman to score a double century form the men in green against Zimbabwe on Friday.



Fakhar smashed an unbeaten 210 off 156 deliveries, hitting five sixes and 24 boundaries, to post the highest individual ODI score by a Pakistani batsman surpassing 194 by Saeed Anwar against India, scored 21 years ago.



Fakhar is the sixth batsman in the history of cricket to score a double hundred in 50 overs cricket after Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptil, Chris Gayle, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Fakhar is also quickest to score a maiden double century in one-day internationals by reaching this milestone in the 17th innings of career.

210 by Fakhar Zaman is the highest individual score by a batsman to be scored at opposition’s venue in a bilateral series. Overall, it is the second highest by a batsman at away or neutral venue and overall the 5th highest individual score in ODIs at any venue.

24 strokes to the boundary by Fakhar Zaman is the most by a Pakistani batsman in an ODI, previous was 22 by Saeed Anwar. Also, jointly 3rd most by a batsman from any team in 50-over international cricket.

Off his total 210 runs, 126 came from boundaries (5x6s and 24x4s), which is most runs taken by boundaries by a Pakistani batsman. Saeed Anwar gathered 118 runs from boundaries in his innings of 194 runs.

Earlier, in the same match, Fakhar added another feather to his cap along with Imam ul Haq by smashing the highest ever opening partnership in ODIs.



The young duo added 304 runs for the first wicket before Imam ul Haq was caught by Musakanda off Masakadza’s delivery after scoring 113 runs.

This was also Pakistan’s highest partnership for any wicket and also the 4th highest ever for any wicket in limited overs cricket.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman is eyeing another record to his credit. With 980 runs in 17 innings, he needs 20 more runs in three innings to become the quickest player to reach 1,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Five other players have done it in 21 innings, to have a joint record, so far.

Congratulations poured in from all quarters after Fakhar’s record-breaking performance. His Lahore Qalanadars coach Aaqib Javed felt immense pride. “Two years we [Lahore Qalandars] discovered an unknown Fakhar Zaman. He is the best batting find after Saeed Anwar. Fakhar is a match winner.”

Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar said Fakhar’s results were undeniable. “Fakhar's results are proving that he is here to say. He played brilliantly. This was a once in a lifetime opportunity. He has also played well against New Zealand and Australia.”

Social media also exploded after the brilliant performance.



