Saturday Jul 21 2018
Pakistan hockey coach slams team's performance in Champions Trophy

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

Pakistan finished last in the recently concluded Champions Trophy in the Netherlands. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey coach Roelant Oltmans has slammed the team's performance in the recently concluded Champions Trophy in the Netherlands.

Addressing a press conference, the Dutchman said mistakes were committed during the tournament that should not have been made.

Pakistan had a dismal campaign during the Hockey Champions Trophy 2018, where they finished last among the six countries that participated in the tournament. 

Coach Roelant Oltmans. Photo: Twitter 

The coach admitted it was his decision to recall the goalkeeper during the match against India, in which the Green Shirts were thrashed 4-0.

Oltmans added he keeps reminding the team to not go after money but focus on the game at hand.

While speaking about the preparations for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, the head coach said the players have been focusing on their fitness which will be evident in their game.

On Friday, the Asian Hockey Federation announced the draws for this year’s Asian Champions Trophy, which will be played in Muscat, Oman from October 18 to 28. 

Teams from Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Korea, Japan and Oman will be in action during the 10-day event, with the most anticipated encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 20.

