19,800 voters with disabilities to cast their ballot on July 25

A woman with physical disabilities casting her vote in NA-149 constituency of Multan during 2013 elections in Pakistan. Photo: cbid.org.pk

Nearly 215,000 people suffer from disabilities in Pakistan, however, only nine percent (19,800) are eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election 2018, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The general election has been scheduled for July 25 (Wednesday).

During the last parliamentary election, many voters with disabilities reported trouble while casting their ballot.

Getting into a polling site without a wooden ramp was a struggle for those who were wheelchair-bound. But this time, the election authority insisted that it has taken measures to fix the problem.

Last month, the ECP announced that people with physical disabilities will be allowed to vote via mail.

PWDs can avail postal ballot paper facility to exercise their right to vote in forthcoming elections, the ECP had said in a circular issued on June 27.



Furthermore, the poll workers have been trained to deal sensitively with the voters who have disabilities.

In fact, special persons, pregnant women and transgender citizens will be given priority on election day as per ECP rules.

