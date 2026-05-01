President, PM reaffirm commitment to workers' rights on Labour Day

A collage showing President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and PM Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/Geo News/File

President cites Chicago movement, highlights eight-hour work principle

Constitution guarantees protection against exploitation: Zardari

Vocational training, women participation, youth employment in focus: PM.



President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to workers and reiterated their commitment to safeguarding labour rights and improving working conditions, as the world marked International Labour Day on Friday.

Observed annually on May 1, Labour Day, also known as May Day, is commemorated worldwide to honour the contributions of workers and highlight their struggle for fair wages, better working conditions and dignity, while promoting protection against exploitation.

In his message on the occasion, President Zardari said the day commemorates the historic struggle of workers who sacrificed their lives for fundamental rights, including fair wages and reasonable working hours, laying the foundation of modern labour protections. Recalling the 140-year-old Chicago movement, he said workers had demanded “eight hours for work, eight hours for rest and eight hours for personal life,” underscoring the principle of human dignity.

He said the Constitution of 1973 guarantees protection against exploitation, adding that the state is bound to eliminate all forms of exploitation and uphold equitable economic principles. The president expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s labour force, noting that workers across sectors, from agriculture to industry, continue to drive national development through dedication and resilience.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to international labour standards, including fair wages, social protection, elimination of forced and child labour and non-discrimination, as well as adherence to conventions of the International Labour Organization.

Highlighting the role of overseas Pakistanis, he said millions of workers abroad contribute significantly to the economy through remittances while representing the country’s values and professionalism.

President Zardari said ensuring safe working conditions, equal opportunities and adequate wages remained a national priority, adding that the government would continue to strengthen labour protections and expand opportunities. He emphasised investment in human capital, including promotion of technical and vocational education, increased participation of women in the workforce and creation of employment avenues for youth.

He urged workers, employers, trade unions, governments and international partners to work together to build an economy based on fairness, dignity and opportunity. “A nation that protects its workers, protects its future,” he said, adding that labour empowerment was essential for sustainable national progress.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan joins the international community in observing Labour Day with renewed resolve, acknowledging the vital contributions of workers across all sectors. He described labourers, farmers, artisans, factory workers and professionals as the backbone of society, whose dedication keeps the country’s economic and social machinery running.

The prime minister said their hard work from fields to factories and construction sites to global markets reflects the nation’s strength and industrious spirit. He particularly praised overseas Pakistanis, noting that millions working abroad act as ambassadors of the country and contribute significantly through remittances, strengthening the national economy.

He underscored the government’s focus on equipping workers with modern skills, saying targeted initiatives under the National Skills Development Policy are being implemented to align the workforce with evolving global demands. Emphasis is being placed on internationally recognised training, language proficiency and certification to ensure better employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad, he added.

The prime minister noted that institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution and the Workers Welfare Fund are continuing efforts to provide pensions, housing, education and other essential services to workers and their families.

He urged federal and provincial governments, the business community and industrialists to uphold the dignity, protection and rights of workers, stressing that ensuring fair treatment and improved working conditions remains a shared responsibility.

“Let us renew our commitment to honour and protect those who drive our progress,” the prime minister said, expressing hope that Pakistan’s workforce would continue to shine globally through dedication, skill and integrity, serving as a symbol of resilience and national pride.