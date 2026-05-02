PM directs early operationalisation of virtual assets regulatory system

Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib (left) calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif on May 1, 2026. —X/@GovtofPakistan

Bilal bin Saqib meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore: PMO.

PM stresses youth training in AI, digital finance.

AI-powered payments, services under innovation: PMO.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed authorities to make the regulatory framework for the virtual assets sector fully operational at the earliest, aiming to boost Pakistan’s digital economy and enhance investor confidence through alignment with international standards.

The remarks came as State Minister and Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib called on PM Shehbaz in Lahore, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the prime minister said that special measures should be taken to provide training to youth in modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence and digital finance, so that the country’s workforce can be aligned with future requirements.

Bilal bin Saqib also briefed the prime minister on the operational transition of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority into a regulator, as well as the inauguration of the regulatory sandbox.

The briefing stated that innovation is being introduced in areas such as AI-powered payments and regulated virtual asset services.

It further added that work was ongoing to prepare national institutions, the workforce, and the regulatory framework for the next wave of economic transformation.



The meeting comes days after the State Bank of Pakistan allowed financial institutions to open accounts for licensed virtual asset service providers.

In its circular, the SBP said: "The Virtual Assets Act, 2026, has been enacted, pursuant to which the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) has been established as the statutory authority responsible for the licensing, regulation, supervision, and oversight of virtual asset activities in Pakistan."