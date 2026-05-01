PMD warns of heavy rains, hailstorms across Pakistan from May 2

Commuters make their way at Srinagar Highway during heavy monsoon rains in Islamabad, July 21, 2025. — Online

KP likely to be the most severely affected province.

Heat conditions likely to ease during forecast period.

PMD warns of landslides upper KP, GB, and Kashmir.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of dust-thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and strong winds in parts of Pakistan over the coming days.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Met Office predicted a fresh westerly wave to approach the northwestern parts of the country on the evening of May 2, persisting in upper regions until the morning of May 5.

Widespread dust-thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and strong winds are expected to batter upper and central Pakistan during the period, it said, adding that the prevailing intense heat is likely to ease during the forecast period.

According to the PMD, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to be the most severely affected province during this weather system.

Dust-thunderstorms, isolated heavy falls, and hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan from the evening of May 2 through May 4, with occasional gaps.

Punjab and Islamabad will also be significantly impacted.

Dust-thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal from the evening of May 2 through the night of May 4.

Further, rain-windstorms and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms may strike Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Multan, and Khanewal on May 3 and 4. The weather system is also expected to make its presence felt in the northern regions.

Gilgit-Baltistan, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar, is likely to experience rain-wind and thunderstorm activity from the night of May 2 until May 5.

Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur, faces a similar outlook, with heavy falls and hailstorms anticipated over the same period.

In Balochistan, windstorms and thunderstorms are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, Zhob, Barkhan, and Loralai from May 2 to May 4.

Upper Sindh is also likely to experience dust-thunderstorms on May 2 and 3. The Met Office has highlighted several potential impacts of this weather system.

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, particularly on May 3 and May 4.

Separately, the PMD said that El Nino conditions are likely to develop in South Asia during the 2026 monsoon season (June-September).

"Based on the global climate model forecasts, there is strong consensus among experts that the El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the 2026 monsoon season," the Met Office said in a statement.