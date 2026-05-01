Sohail Afridi to remain KP CM, says PTI chief amid removal rumours

This undated photo shows KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

Gohar says Afridi nominated by Imran Khan.

Claims campaign against Afridi will ultimately fail.

PTI denies existence of any forward bloc.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said that Sohail Afridi will continue as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirming that he enjoys the complete support of the party leadership.

Speaking in Peshawar, Gohar rejected reports circulating on social media about Afridi’s removal, saying that he was nominated for the position by incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and is performing effectively in office.

He added that the chief minister’s performance reflects positively on the party’s governance in the province.

The PTI chairman termed such claims baseless and part of a failed campaign against him. “Those running a campaign against Sohail Afridi will face disappointment and failure,” he said.

Gohar further asserted that Afridi cannot be disqualified and dismissed any notion of internal divisions, stating that there is no forward bloc within the PTI. He reiterated that the party stands firmly behind the chief minister.

In a recent media talk, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan had bitterly criticised the party leadership, including the chairman and secretary general for not "doing enough" in relation to the PTI protest movement and her brother’s health as well as raised strong objection to the postponement of the party’s public meeting, slated for April 9, the day, PTI government was sent packing in 2022 through a no-confidence motion.

However, PTI Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja also dismissed reports of internal rifts within the party leadership while defending the decision to postpone the April 9 public rally.

He clarified that the postponement was a strategic move intended to avoid interference with international diplomatic activities, noting that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan had conveyed the message to delay the event through his counsel, Salman Safdar.