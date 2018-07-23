Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

A supporter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decorating a car with replicas of lion. Photo: APP

KARACHI: With the election season in full swing, the country has become plastered with a colourful concoction of posters, flags, and banners of different political parties.

While party posters on public walls, billboards, light posts, bridges have become a common sight for the voters, the campaigning is just not restricted to that. Many enthusiasts have given a political makeover to their vehicles and proudly parade it in different cities of Pakistan.

A car covered in Pak Sarzameen Party posters in Karachi. Photo: Facebook/Nadeemandsons

Analysing the role of advertisements on the go, a report states that graphics on vehicles “promotes a moving, dynamic, high-impact advertising strategy that can turn heads, increase brand recognition and grow business.”

While advertising on vehicles is not a phenomenon but over time it has gained prominence due to its affordability and reach.

Ahsan, who works as a designer at Nadeem and sons printing company, shared with Geo.tv that this time the company received unprecedented requests for political makeovers of vehicles.

A vehicle bearing stickers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates in Karachi. Photo: Facebook/Nadeemandsons

“From Pak Sarzameen Party to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the demand for printing stickers for vehicles came from almost all the parties,” he said.

The pricing of the printing depends on the type of vehicle. “We have redesigned vigos, corollas and Suzuki Hi-Ace among other cars. On an average, the cost of one vehicle would be somewhere between Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.”

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Memon had received a lot of flak on social media for spending millions on cars in PS-63 constituency of Tharparkar for campaigning.



A vehicle bearing stickers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates in Karachi. Photo: Facebook/Nadeemandsons

It was reported that the politician spent a total of Rs34.2 million to prepare 19 Toyota Corollas for the elections. Each car, covered with party colours black, green and red, bore a picture of Sharjeel and other party leaders such as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

Taking a jibe at the PPP leader's campaign, Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Syed Raza Abidi had remarked: "Sharjeel Memon to giveaway these vehicles after winning?"

The General Election 2018 is scheduled for July 25.