'Best wishes' to Pak on 'big day' as country heads to polls today: UK diplomat

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew. Thomas Drew/@TomDrewUK/Twitter/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom's High Commissioner issued a statement late Tuesday, sending the citizens of Pakistan his wishes as the country heads to polling stations in just a few hours.



Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner in Pakistan, commented on the election day, stressing that it is "a big day for Pakistan".

"Best wishes to the millions of Pakistani men and women who will be exercising their democratic right - casting their vote to shape the prosperous and secure future this country deserves," Drew wrote on Twitter.



The British diplomat also emphasised the importance of the day, saying it is a crucial moment for the citizens and sent his best wishes to the country.