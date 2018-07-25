Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
By
Web Desk

'Best wishes' to Pak on 'big day' as country heads to polls today: UK diplomat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew. Thomas Drew/@TomDrewUK/Twitter/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom's High Commissioner issued a statement late Tuesday, sending the citizens of Pakistan his wishes as the country heads to polling stations in just a few hours.

Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner in Pakistan, commented on the election day, stressing that it is "a big day for Pakistan".

"Best wishes to the millions of Pakistani men and women who will be exercising their democratic right - casting their vote to shape the prosperous and secure future this country deserves," Drew wrote on Twitter.

The British diplomat also emphasised the importance of the day, saying it is a crucial moment for the citizens and sent his best wishes to the country.

Comments

More From World:

Trump's UN envoy: 'Every day I feel like I put body armour on'

Trump's UN envoy: 'Every day I feel like I put body armour on'

 Updated 16 hours ago
Wildfires kill at least 74 in Greece's 'Pompeii'

Wildfires kill at least 74 in Greece's 'Pompeii'

 Updated 17 hours ago
Toronto gunman a puzzle to his own tight-knit immigrant community

Toronto gunman a puzzle to his own tight-knit immigrant community

 Updated 17 hours ago
Trump says US ready to make a 'real deal' on Iran’s nuclear program

Trump says US ready to make a 'real deal' on Iran’s nuclear program

 Updated 17 hours ago
US observing situation in Pakistan ahead of election day: State Dept spox

US observing situation in Pakistan ahead of election day: State Dept spox

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ivanka Trump shuts fashion line, to focus on White House role

Ivanka Trump shuts fashion line, to focus on White House role

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM