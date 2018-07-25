Political leaders cast their ballots, urge nation to vote

Political leaders from prominent parties began casting their votes as polling commenced across Pakistan at 8am today.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote in Model Town, Lahore. Speaking to media on the occasion, the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif urged the masses to vote for PML-N to change the country’s destiny.

“Today will be the day PML-N will emerge victorious [Insha’Allah]. Majority of Pakistanis want to vote for PML-N,” he said.

Shehbaz vowed to continue the country’s journey towards success if his party was voted to power once again. “We will [continue work] to end unemployment, improve education [and health] services, and build the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.”

'Vote to defeat status quo'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 Islamabad. Speaking to media, he urged the public to vote in order to defeat status quo.

"Today is the most important day in Pakistan's history. This is your chance to end status quo, to defeat [those parties] who have ruled [and looted] for years.

"Voting is your responsibility towards your country, so come out and vote," he said.

PTI leader Asad Umar cast his vote in NA-54 constituency of Islamabad earlier today. Speaking to Geo News, he said change will begin from today.



“Come out of your houses and vote. Change won’t happen if you don’t vote. If you want to change your future and your children’s future, then come out and vote.”

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cast his ballot in Larkana's NA-200 constituency. Talking to the media on the occasion, he condemned the deadly blast outside a Quetta polling station and another at a PPP election camp in Larkana.

He said that the terrorist bomb blast in Quetta on the polling day was in fact an attack on democracy and the country.

Bilawal expressed sympathy and solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the blast, and urged the nation to defeat the menace of terrorism through the power of their votes.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman cast his vote in NA-238 Dera Ismail Khan. “Your vote is a responsibility, it is important to exercise your right to vote,” he shared his message with the public.



“Vote with sincere [intentions],” he added.

Former National Assembly speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq cast his vote in Garhi Shahu, Lahore.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah cast his ballot in Sukkur's NA-207 constituency.



NA-247 independent candidate Jibran Nasir cast his vote in polling station number 86.



'Vote wisely'

PSP founder Mustafa Kamal speaks to media on polling day

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) founder Mustafa Kamal asked people to choose wisely before casting his vote in Karachi's NA-243. "Do you want safe drinking water, or do you want a polluted environment to live in?"



Optimistic about winning seats in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and other major cities across Sindh, Kamal requested the public to vote for Pakistan's future.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar promised voters his party will not disappoint them. He said the next five years would be the most important for MQM-P.



'Eyes on clean sweep'

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking to media in Multan after casting his ballot, said his party will clean sweep all six seats in the city.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses media in Multan

He lauded the discipline among voters, and when asked about his thoughts on PML-N's claims of "engineered elections", Qureshi said, "Shehbaz Sharif should accept his defeat, because [defeat] is staring PML-N in their face."

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur cast her vote in NA-200 Larkana.

Sindh caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman cast his vote in Karachi's NA-247 constituency.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cast his ballot in the NA-56 constituency, while former defence minister Khurram Dastgir cast his vote in NA-81 Gujranwala.



'Change through vote'

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair said change was possible through vote, after he cast his ballot in Karachi's Defence.

Speaking to media, he said people had realised the importance of voting, and assured the public that the polling process was peacefully under way across Sindh.