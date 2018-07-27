ECP declares results of 260 of 270 NA seats; Imran Khan's PTI leads with 115

ECP also declares nearly-complete results of provincial assemblies; PTI bags KP with majority; PML-N fares slightly better than PTI in Punjab; PPP retains hold in Sindh

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released provisional results of 260 out of 270 National Assembly (NA) seats that were polled on July 25 across the country.

According to the results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading the NA tally with 115 NA seats. Trailing is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 62 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats.

There are a total of 12 independents in the NA so far as well.

Moreover, the alliance of religious parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), bagged 12 seats while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) got six and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid got five seats, respectively.

While Sindh's Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won two seats, the Balochistan National Party (BNP), Awami Muslim League led by PTI-allied Sheikh Rasheed, Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan Awami Party got one seat each.

The National Assembly seats whose results are yet to be announced by the ECP are: NA-32 (Kohat), NA-37 (Tank), NA-125 (Lahore 3), NA-126 (Lahore 4), NA-258 (Loralai/Musakhel/Ziarat/Dukki/Harnai), NA-259 (Dera Bugti/Kohlu/Barkhan/Sibi/Lehri), NA-260(Nasirabad/Kachhi/Jhal Magsi ), NA-269 (Khuzdar), NA-270 (Panjgur/Washuk/Awaran) and NA-271 (Kech).

The July 25 election also witnessed major upsets for political heavyweights.



Punjab Assembly

In the Punjab Assembly, as per the ECP's results of 294 out of 295 total seats, the PML-N bagged 127 and PTI 122 seats.

The PML-Q won seven seats, PPP six and the PML-Functional, Balochistan Awami Party and Pakistan Awami Raj one each.



Independents elected to the provincial assembly stand at 29.

In the provincial assembly, only the result of PP-1 (Attock) is awaited as in the total house of 297, polling wasn't held on PP-87 and PP-103 due to the death of candidates.

Sindh Assembly

In the Sindh Assembly, from results of 128 out of 129 seats, the PPP continued its majority in the house with 74 seats while the PTI managed to get 22, MQM-P 16 and GDA 11 seats, respectively.

Moreover, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan won two seats while the MMA bagged one seat from the province.

One independent candidate also got elected to the assembly.

The result for the provincial assembly, with a 130 seats in total, is complete as polling in PS-87 (Malir) was postponed after the death of a candidate.

The recently-formed Pak Sarzameen Party which comprised of MQM-P defectors led by former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, failed to win a single seat in the provincial assembly.

KP Assembly

For the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ECP declared results of 96 out of 97 seats where the PTI has managed a majority by bagging 66 seats.

The MMA has won 10 seats while the ANP got six and PML-N five seats, respectively.

The PPP only won four seats in the province while five independents also made it to the provincial assembly.

Election result of PK-80 (Kohat) is yet to be announced by the ECP while polling in two constituencies — PK-78 and PK-99 — was postponed after the death of candidates in terrorist attacks.

Balochistan Assembly

The ECP has declared results of 46 Balochistan Assembly seats out of its total of 50 that were up for grabs.

The newly-formed Balochistan Awami Party bagged 13 seats, after which the MMA stands at second place presently with eight seats.

The BNP won five seats while the PTI won four seats, whereas the BNP-Awami and ANP got three seats.

Similarly, the Hazara Democratic Party got two seats, and the PML-N, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Jamote Qaumi Movement one seat each.

A total of five candidates have also been elected as independents.

ECP is yet to announce polling results on PB-8, PB-10, PB-40 and PB-44 whereas the polling on PB-35 was postponed after the deadly terrorist attack in Mastung.

Election Day

Millions of Pakistanis stepped out to cast their ballot in Wednesday's election, including women in areas where they previously stood disenfranchised.

Polling began at 8AM across the country's 85,307 polling stations and continued until 6PM, despite calls by several major parties, including PML-N, PPP and PTI, to extend the polling time by an hour.

The parties had complained of “a slow voting process” and thus sought more time to facilitate voters — a request that was dismissed by the ECP.

The election campaign was marred by violence with three candidates killed in targetted attacks in the run-up to the polls, and culminated with a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta which claimed at least 31 lives.

As many as 12,570 candidates contested for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the country's 11th General Election.