Major setbacks in 2018 General Election

As the country eagerly awaits the final results of the 2018 General Election, some major setbacks have been witnessed.



Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in the lead and he has won all five of the seats that he contested from across the country. However, Shehbaz Sharif whose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in power in the previous government and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose mother and grandfather served as premiers, faced major losses.

Here are some of the upsets in major constituencies:

NA-3: Shehbaz Sharif loses to PTI candidate

Shehbaz, who was made the president of the PML-N following his brother former premier Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, was defeated from NA-3, Swat 2 by PTI's Saleem Rehman. Saleem gathered 68,162 votes while Shehbaz secured 22,756 votes to be ranked second.

NA-72: PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan loses

PML-N’s Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani Subhani won NA-72, Sialkot with 129,041 votes leaving PTI's Firdous Ashiq Awan in second place with 91,393 votes.

NA-245: MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar faces defeat

In a major setback to the MQM-P, Farooq Sattar lost in NA-245, Karachi East 4 as Amir Liaquat secured 56,615 votes. Sattar got 35,247 votes in the constituency.

NA-7: JI Chief Sirajul Haq suffers upset

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, who was contesting from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 on a MMA ticket, lost to PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan. The PTI candidate got 63,017 votes while the JI chief secured 46,040 votes.

NA-108: Abid Sher Ali loses to PTI

Former state minister for water and power Abid Sher Ali who belongs to the PML-N was defeated in NA-108, Faisalabad 8 by PTI’s Farrukh Habib. The PTI candidate managed to secure 112,740 votes while 111,529 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N leader.

NA-8: Bilawal unable to win in Malakand

PTI’s Junaid Akbar won NA-8 Malakand as he secured 81,310 votes and left PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in second place with 43,724 votes.

NA-246: PPP chairman loses to PTI

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced an upset defeat in NA-246 Karachi South-1 election to PTI's Mohammad Shakoor Shad.

Shad won the polls by securing 52,750 votes. He was followed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) nominee Ahmed, who attained 42,345 votes.

Bilawal stood third by securing 39,325 votes in the polls.

NA-24: ANP’s Asafandyar Wali defeated

ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali defeated in NA-24 Charsadda by PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan. The PTI candidate got 83,495 votes as compared to Wali’s 59,483 votes.

NA-31: ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour also loses to PTI

PTI's Shaukat Ali defeated ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour as he secured 87,895 votes in NA-31 Peshawar 5. Bilour was runner-up with 42,476 votes.

NA-38: JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman loses to PTI’s Gandapur

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was contesting from NA 38, Dera Ismail Khan 1 on a MMA ticket, lost to PTI’s Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur. The PTI leader secured 80,236 votes while the JUI-F leader got 45,457 votes.

NA-39: JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman loses again

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was also contesting from NA 39 Dera Ismail Khan 2 on a MMA ticket, was defeated by PTI’s Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

79,150 votes were cast in favour of Sheikh while 51,920 votes were cast for the JUI-F leader.

NA-53: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi defeated

In a major setback for the PML-N, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost to PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-53, Islamabad 2. Imran got 92,891 votes as compared to Abbasi’s 44,314.

NA-57: Abbasi also loses Rawalpindi seat

The former premier also lost from NA-57, Rawalpindi 1 as PTI’s Sadaqat Ali Abbasi secured 97,104 votes as compared to Khaqan Abbasi’s 91,381 votes.

NA-63: Chaudhry Nisar unable to win in Rawalpindi

Veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar, who contested the polls as an independent candidate following a fall out with the PML-N, lost in NA-63, Rawalpindi 7 to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Ghulam Sarwar got 102,267 votes while Nisar got 66,610.

NA-62: PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer’s son defeated

PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer’s son, Daniyal Chaudhry, was defeated in NA-62, Rawalpindi 6 by AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who secured 117,719 votes. Meanwhile, 91,312 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N candidate.

NA-2: PML-N’s Amir Muqam defeated

PTI candidate Haider Ali emerged victorious with 6,0989 votes while PML-N’s Amir Muqam got 40880 votes in NA-2, Swat-I.

NA-129: PTI’s Aleem Khan loses

PTI’s Aleem Khan lost to former NA speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in NA-129, Lahore 7. The PML-N leader secured 103,021 votes while the PTI leader got 94,879 votes.

NA-131: PML-N’s Saad Rafique unable to win in Lahore 9

PML-N’s Saad Rafique was defeated by PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-131, Lahore 9. The former railways minister got 83,633 votes while the cricketer-turned-poltician secured 84,313 votes.

NA-158: Former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani loses

PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Khan won NA-158, Multan 5 with 83,304 votes, defeating former PM and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani who receveid 74,443 votes.

NA-192: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif disappointed

PTI’s Mohammad Khan Leghari won NA-192, DG Khan 4 with 80,522 votes as he deafeated PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif who had 67,608 votes cast in his favour.

NA-249: Shehbaz denied another seat

PTI’s Faisal Vawda won NA-249 Karachi West 2 with 35,344 votes. He defeated PML’s Shehbaz Sharif who received 34,626 votes.

NA-102: Tallal Chaudhry unable to win

PTI’s Nawab Sher Waseer defeated PML-N’s Tallal Chaudhry in NA-102, Faisalabad 2. Waseer secured 109,708 votes while Chaudhry got 97,869 votes.

PB-32: MMA’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri loses

BNP’s Naseer Ahmed won PB-32 Quetta 9 with 6,795 votes, beating MMA’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri who received 4,434 votes to finish second.

PB-10: Sarfaraz Bugti defeated

Former Balochistan home minister and BAP candidate Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti lost PB-10, Dera Bugti to JWP’s Gohram Bugti. The former provincial home minister got 15,161 votes in comparison to the JWP candidate’s 24,350 votes.