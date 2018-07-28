Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair resigns from post

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair stepped down from the post of Sindh governor on Saturday.



While speaking to Geo News, he shared that he has sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain earlier in the day.

"I have served the position as per my constitutional obligations," he added.

As per the Constitution, President Hussain will nominate the new Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair remarked.

Zubair was sworn in as the 32nd governor of Sindh during an oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House on February 2, 2017.

The position had been vacant since January 11, 2017, when the 79-year-old governor Saeed-uz-Zaman passed away after a prolonged illness.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had picked Muhammad Zubair for this post on January 30.

Since 2012, he had served in various capacities, with the most recent one being the chairman of the Privatisation Commission.