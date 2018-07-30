CNN reporter receives ‘torrents of abuse’ for interviewing Reham Khan

British journalist and presenter Hannah Vaughan Jones shared on Monday that she received ”torrents of abuse” for interviewing Reham Khan. Photo: file

British journalist and presenter Hannah Vaughan Jones shared on Monday that she received ”torrents of abuse” for interviewing Reham Khan.

Reham Khan has been in the spotlight for releasing a controversial autobiography in which she shared details of her marriage with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan, who is expected to become the next prime minister of the country.

Jones shared on Twitter: “Received torrent of abuse for iv w/ @RehamKhan1 @CNNi. For the record, she was invited as she has unique insight into #ImranKhan & is engaged/articulate about #Pakistan. Shame on those who would silence free speech w/hatred & disgusting language.”

One thing which people kept repeatedly asking her was why Imran's former wife Jemima was not interviewed alongside Reham.

Jones also had to school some users regarding living in a democratic country.

And, the CNN reporter also had to explain what an 'interview' entails.

