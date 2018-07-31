ECP to issue notifications of all successful candidates by August 9

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue notifications of all successful candidates in General Election 2018 by August 9, said a statement released by the electoral body Monday, July 31, 2018. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue notifications of all successful candidates in General Election 2018 by August 9, said a statement released by the electoral body Monday.

According to ECP, returning officers have finalised the Form 49 — which tabulates consolidated results including postal ballots.

The final, official results of the July 25 polls will be announced after the candidates submit, to the ECP, the details of expenses incurred during their electoral campaign.

Notifications of successful candidates who fail to share the details of expenses incurred in their electoral campaigns will be withheld, the electoral body said. Candidates have until August 4 to submit their expense declarations.

After the successful conditions are notified, independent candidates will have three days to join a party.

The strength of all political parties in the national and provincial assemblies will be determined by August 7, after which the ECP will issue notifications of successful candidates from reserved seats.

Assembly sessions will be called after the electoral body will have notified all successful candidates.

Candidates, after taking oath in the National Assembly, will elect the Speaker of the House along with the prime minister.