National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: National cricketers including team captain Sarfraz Ahmed arrived at Bani Gala on Tuesday to meet iconic former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran khan.



The national team captain along with fast bowler Umar Gul and Muhamamd Hafeez reached Bani Gala, where party leader Jahangir Tareen welcomed them.

Waqar Younus with Imran Khan at Bani Gala, photo: Geo News screen grab

In the meeting with Imran Khan, former captain Waqar Younus was also present.

The national team players congratulated Imran Khan upon his win in the elections, and expressed good wishes for him.

The PTI chief expressed gratitude towards the players and said that Pakistani cricket team will be made number one in the sport and great opportunities will be provided to them.

Sarfraz Ahmed said to Imran that the national team is performing well and in future will deliver even better results.

Umar Gul told the PTI chief that he is a national hero, whereas, Hafeez said that under Imran’s rule the cricket team will have a bright future.

