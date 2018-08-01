Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Minor girl found dead in Karachi was raped, choked to death

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

KARACHI: The minor girl, whose body was recovered from the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of the metropolis' Gulistan-e-Johar area, was subjected to rape, possibly more than once, and murdered by asphyxiation, as per the latest medical report.

According to Munir Shaikh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Malir, the medical report indicates that the deceased's body bore burn marks that had been inflicted through lit cigarettes.

SSP Shaikh added that it seemed like the minor girl had been molested earlier as well.

Police have taken into custody the deceased's brother-in-law and paternal uncle on suspicion. The two detainees were the only two men in the minor girl's residence — the home of her sister.

The deceased used to live with her elder sister since her father had passed away earlier.

Police's suspicion arose owing to the fact that the little girl had reportedly passed away at her home and her body was brought to the hospital by her brother-in-law.

Shaikh, the police officer, commented that nothing can be said substantially for now and an investigation was subsequently launched.

