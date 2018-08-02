Four parliamentary constituencies with less than 10% turnout of female voters

Women casting their vote during the July 25 polls. Photo: INP

Unarguably, the Elections Act 2017 is an important law, especially for women. In the previous election cycle, there were several national and provincial constituencies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where women were not allowed to vote. In one such electoral unit, members of three political parties jointly agreed to block women participation.

The election authorities, thereafter, were forced to annul the results and hold new polls where women were disenfranchised.

Then, in October, the parliament pushed through the Elections Act 2017, which made it mandatory for the female turnout to be over 10 per cent, otherwise the commission would “presume that the women voters had been restrained through an agreement from casting their votes and may declare polling, at one or more polling stations or in the whole constituency, void.”

So, how did these constituencies preform this time? Geo.tv compares the turnout of women voters in 2013 to that of 2018 in the most troublesome National Assembly constituencies:

However, four electoral units still did not manage to reach the 10 per cent threshold even after the law mandated it. The following will likely go through another election exercise.





















