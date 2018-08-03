WATCH: Virat Kohli dedicates his Test century to wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have given their fans yet another couple goal to cherish.



The Indian skipper made everyone go aww! with his celebration after he smashed a century against England in the ongoing Birmingham Test on Thursday.

Upon bringing up his hundred, the 29-year-old let out a triumphant roar and kissed the wedding ring he wears around his neck, gesturing to the stands at his wife.

A beaming Anushka Sharma was captured on camera applauding his century, which rescued India in the series opener at Edgbaston.

India were in danger of conceding a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs at 182 for eight. But Kohli’s superb 149 took the tourists to 274 all out, just 13 runs adrift of England´s 287.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in December last year in a fairy-tale private wedding ceremony in Italy.