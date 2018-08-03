Can't connect right now! retry
COAS, Maldives envoy discuss regional security: ISPR

Friday Aug 03, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Maldives High Commissioner Ahmed Saleem called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release on Friday.

According to the press release, the two discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security issues during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

A day earlier, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov called on COAS in which both the dignitaries discussed bilateral security and regional issues.

