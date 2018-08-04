Sindh govt bans collection of hides during Eid-ul-Azha without permission

According to the notification, no religious, political or social organisations can collect hides without prior permission from the Sindh government. Photo: File 1

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on collection of animal hides during Eid-ul-Azha without permission from the relevant authorities, a notification stated.

According to the notification, no religious, political or social organisations can collect hides during Eid-u-Azha without obtaining prior permission from the Sindh government.



Setting up of camps, use of flags, loudspeakers and attempting to collect hides by force and carrying weapons is also not allowed.

The ban has been imposed under section 144, with an investigation to take place against those who violate the rules.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department had also released a notification banning organisations from collecting hides and donations.

According to the notification, charity organisations that are interested in collecting hides are instructed to apply for permission to the deputy commissioner office till August 15.