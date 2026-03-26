 
Geo News

Kayani-led Pakistani delegation in Cameron to attend WTO ministerial conference

MC is taking place in highly volatile time when WTO is facing 'existential crisis' due to increasing unilateralism

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani (right) attends the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Cameroon. — PID
Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani (right) attends the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Cameroon. — PID

A high-level official delegation representing Pakistan, led by Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, arrived in Yaoundé, Cameroon, today to participate in the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the WTO, Ali Sarfraz, is also part of the delegation along with his team from Pakistan’s WTO Mission in Geneva. 

The MC is taking place in a highly volatile time when the WTO is facing, what many experts term as, 'existential crisis' due to increasing unilateralism, rising number of tariff and non-tariff barriers by various countries in the world and increasing preference for national priorities over a rule-based international order.

Bilal Azhar Kayani has been selected as Minister-Facilitator for the WTO’s Committee on Agriculture – Special Session (CoA-SS), which has been tasked to chart the way forward with regard to negotiations on agriculture-related issues.

Talks on agricultural trade have remained stalled for many years now due to inflexible positions taken by different countries, due to their internal policy considerations regarding farmers’ subsistence and food insecurity.

During the Ministerial Conference, Kayani will be meeting high-level political and official leadership of the key member states to develop convergence on the Chair’s text prepared by Ambassador Ali Sarfraz on the basis of recommendations of the members of the WTO.

US-Iran 'indirect talks' under way through messages relayed by Pakistan, confirms Dar
US-Iran 'indirect talks' under way through messages relayed by Pakistan, confirms Dar
In meeting with Chinese envoy, PM highlights Pakistan's de-escalation role amid Mideast tensions video
In meeting with Chinese envoy, PM highlights Pakistan's de-escalation role amid Mideast tensions
Light rainfall sweeps through Karachi, easing heat
Light rainfall sweeps through Karachi, easing heat
First Hajj flight to depart for Saudi Arabia on April 18
First Hajj flight to depart for Saudi Arabia on April 18
No more school holidays: Punjab to resume academic session from April 1
No more school holidays: Punjab to resume academic session from April 1
US-Iran 'broader talks' expected in Islamabad this weekend, says IAEA chief
US-Iran 'broader talks' expected in Islamabad this weekend, says IAEA chief
NDMA forecasts rain, thunderstorms across country in next 24 hours
NDMA forecasts rain, thunderstorms across country in next 24 hours
Pakistan 'delivers' US proposal to Iran ahead of possible talks to end war
Pakistan 'delivers' US proposal to Iran ahead of possible talks to end war