Light rainfall sweeps through Karachi, easing heat

The picture shows II Chundrigar Road in Karachi on April 14, 2024. — Geo News/File

Light rain was reported in several parts of Karachi Thursday morning, offering some respite from the prevailing warm conditions in the city, a day after the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert for the upcoming wet spell.

Drizzle was recorded in central areas including Saddar, Clifton, MA Jinnah Road and the Old City Area. The rainfall later spread to northern neighbourhoods such as North Karachi, New Karachi and Surjani Town.

Before the showers, gale-force winds lashed the port city.

While the showers were light, they brought a noticeable change in the weather, with cooler winds accompanying the rain in some localities.

There were no immediate reports of disruption, though intermittent rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the city.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted the wet spell, saying the port city, along with Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Larkana, are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms on March 25, 26, 28, and 29.

PDMA advisory

In the wake of the rain forecast, the PDMA instructed its staff to remain on high alert with all necessary machinery ready.

As per the alert, strong winds and hail may damage weak structures and solar panels, while temperatures are expected to drop.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Tourists and travellers are urged to take precautions, and farmers are advised to protect crops in advance.

The rain alert was issued in compliance with the orders of Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, who chaired a meeting in connection with the weather forecast.

During the meeting, he directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners to remain in the field for the next seven days.

He instructed the district administrations and local bodies to be fully mobilised.

Authorities have been ordered to ensure machinery for water drainage is available and operational, maintain traffic flow, and remove hazardous billboards.

Public awareness campaigns and all precautionary measures are to be completed ahead of the predicted weather events.

Met Office forecast

The Met Office on Monday issued a countrywide rain forecast, warning of wet weather, strong winds, thunder, and lightning across many regions until March 30.

As per the forecast, a western weather system is expected to enter parts of Balochistan and intensify by the night of March 27.

Under its influence, wet spells are likely in Balochistan's Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Gwadar, Pasni, Marwar, and other districts including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Chagai, Dalbandin, Kalat, Sibi, Kohlu, Quetta, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, and Mastung.

The PMD, in its latest forecast, said that northern and northwestern regions will also be affected by the system, and rainfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Kurram, Sawabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, showers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Virkan, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan between March 25 and 30.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are also expected to receive rain during this period, the weather department concluded.