Another Pakistani dies in UAE from missile debris, taking tally to four

Smoke billows from Zayed port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026.— Reuters

ABU DHABI: The fourth Pakistani national has been killed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the recent missile escalation, officials said on Thursday, with arrangements under way to repatriate his body to Pakistan for burial.

The incident occurred in Sweihan Street, a mixed residential and industrial area in the northeastern part of Abu Dhabi city, after debris fell following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, authorities said.

The Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi said it was coordinating closely with UAE authorities during this challenging time to support the bereaved family and facilitate repatriation.

UAE authorities confirmed that the incident also killed an Indian national and injured three others — of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationalities — with injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

Earlier incidents in Dubai and other parts of Abu Dhabi have left three Pakistani nationals dead, bringing the total to four amid ongoing regional tensions involving Iran.