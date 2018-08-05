Modi moves to attract non-Kashmiris with land in IoK

KARACHI/SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to build colonies on the eastern corner side of the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) in what is being reportedly called an attempt to suppress the Muslim residents, Geo News reported.



By doing away with the Article 35-A, Modi would provide non-Kashmiri people the right to purchase land in the IoK — a decision that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly voiced its opinion against.



In this regard, there was a valley-wide strike on Saturday at the Hurriyat Conference's appeal against the alleged attempt to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.



However, the Indian Supreme Court is expected to announce its final decision pertaining to the Article 35-A tomorrow (Monday).