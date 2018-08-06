Asad Umar injured after falling from horse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar injured himself on Sunday after falling from a horse in Islamabad.



According to eyewitnesses, the MNA-elect was saddling himself when his foot slipped and he fell to the ground. The accident happened in a village in the outskirts of the capital.

Umar was taken to a hospital after he complained of back pain. He underwent a CT scan and was discharged after doctors gave him the all-clear, sources told Geo News.

The PTI leader has been advised to rest by the doctors, the sources added. He was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.