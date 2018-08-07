Wanted to prove women can work at par with male politicians: Zartaj Gul

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zartaj Gul Akhwand, who defeated the powerful Leghari family to secure the National Assembly seat from Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, spoke about her victory, aims and party chief Imran Khan during an interview with Geo Pakistan on Tuesday.



“I wanted to prove that women can work at par with male politicians,” said the MNA-elect who had joined the PTI as a volunteer.

“I entered politics to change the system,” she asserted.

Stating that she is “neither a hypocrite nor a coward”, Gul said, “I will play my role in bringing change.”

Gul, whose parents are from North Waziristan, contested her first election in 2013 from her new home in DG Khan, but lost. However, during the July 25 polls, she won from NA-191 (DG Khan) with over 25,000 votes more than Sardar Awais Khan Leghari of the Pakistan Muslim League- N.

Speaking about her victory, the PTI leader who ran a vigorous election campaign, said, “My speeches moved people to vote for me.”

“It does not make a difference whether you are rich or poor, people succeed owing to their mentality,” she added.

Gul continued, “I belong to the tribal areas which is why it is not in me to give up easily.”

The MNA-elect further claimed, “People look at my passion and name their daughters after me.”

Responding to a question regarding PTI chief Imran Khan, Gul said, “Imran Khan’s critics don’t know him.”

“Imran is a far-sighted leader who neither bows nor is bought. He told me the first day I met him that I am brave and will go far in life."

Gul added that she does not need any protocol and vowed, “I will drive myself to survey every nook and corner of DG Khan.”