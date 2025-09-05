25 PTI, SIC MNAs yet to resign from NA committees despite Imran Khan's directive

National Assembly during a session in Islamabad. — APP/File

52 lawmakers have resigned from parliamentary committees.

25 PTI, SIC members yet to resign from NA committees.

8 to 10 members are out of the country, says Sheikh Waqas.

At least 25 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) have yet to resign from National Assembly standing committees despite party instructions to do so.

So far, 52 PTI/SIC lawmakers have stepped down from their committee posts, with five more resignations submitted recently.

However, parliamentary sources said several MNAs, including Sohail Sultan, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Sher Ali Arbab, Osama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Saadullah, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Khawaja Sheeraz, Ayesha Nazir, Mian Ghaus Muhammad, and Fayyaz Hussain, continue to serve on various committees.

Founding chairman of PTI Imran Khan had issued clear instructions for all PTI National Assembly members to resign from parliamentary committees.

Sources stated that Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has not yet taken any formal action on the resignations submitted so far.

Reportedly, the government has requested the Speaker not to accept the resignations of certain members. “As long as their resignations are not formally accepted, they continue to remain members of their respective House standing committees,” the sources maintained.

Amid this ongoing wave of resignations, PTI has announced a boycott of the National Assembly proceedings.

The list of 25 lawmakers is wrong, as 8 to 10 members are out of the country, some have gone for Umrah, a few are unwell and there is also information that around eight more tendered resignations today,” said PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, when contacted for his comment on the matter.