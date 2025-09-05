Who threw eggs at Aleema Khan?

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan baffled after women threw eggs at her during a media talk in Rawalpindi, on September 5, 2025. — Geo News

RAWALPINDI: A commotion broke out outside Adiala jail on Friday when Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, was pelted with eggs during a media interaction.

Aleema was addressing journalists after attending a Toshakhana case hearing when two women hurled eggs at her, leaving her briefly startled.

Quickly regaining composure, she remarked, “We don’t care if anyone attacks us, as we knew this would happen,” before retreating to her car to avoid further confrontation.

According to Rawalpindi police, the women involved in the incident were affiliated with the PTI and had travelled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of protests staged by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and APCA against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over delayed salaries and administrative issues.

Police said the egg-throwing occurred after Aleema declined to respond to their questions. The women were taken into custody at the scene and shifted to the Adiala police post for questioning.

The situation became tense as PTI workers, including former MPA Seemabia Tahir, strongly protested against the women’s actions. Party supporters accused the detainees of deliberately attempting to create chaos and undermine the PTI leadership.

Issuing a condemnation, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said: “There is someone who wants to worsen the situation by attacking the PTI founder’s family. This is the first time that the matter has reached the point of a physical attack.” He demanded foolproof security for Khan’s family members.