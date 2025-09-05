Eggs thrown at Aleema Khan stir chaos outside Adiala jail

Still taken from a video shows Aleema Khan pictured at a media talk when an egg was hurled at her. — Geo News

An untoward incident took place outside Adiala jail on Friday, when eggs were hurled at Aleema Khan, the sister of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Aleema, who was there to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case, was speaking to the journalists outside the prison, when two women threw the eggs at her.

Visibly baffled at first, Aleema quickly gathered herself back and said she was alright. "We don't care if anyone attacks us as we knew this would happen," she said while reacting to the incident.

Aleema briefly spoke to the media before quickly getting into her car and whisked away to avoid further interaction after facing uncomfortable questions.

The situation turned tense as PTI workers, including Seemabia Tahir, loudly protested against the women involved in the incident.

The police immediately intervened, detaining two girls who had purportedly thrown the eggs, and shifted them to the Adiala police post for questioning.

They said the detained women were among PTI government employees who had come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over delayed salaries and other irregularities.

"People from KP All Government Employees Grand Alliance and APCA had come to protest," the police said, adding that the egg-throwing incident happened after Aleema did not answer their queries.

Issuing a strong condemnation over the incident, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said: "There is someone who wants to worsen the situation by attacking PTI founder's family".

"This is the first time that the matter has reached the point of physical attack," Gohar said, adding that Imran's family should be provided with foolproof security.

He also urged the government to duly prevent such untoward incidents.

Earlier, Aleema, during the media talk, said that she had informed her brother that various reports about his health were circulating on social media.

According to her, Imran told her that the issue with his ears was not serious.

Speaking about his eyes, Aleema said doctors had prescribed him medication, and Imran reassured her that he was in good health and had no complaints.

Aleema said that the PTI founder had expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods, noting that crops across the country had been destroyed.

He urged everyone to come together and support those affected by the floods.

She further said Imran had also expressed sorrow over the forced eviction of Afghan families, calling Afghans “our brothers,” and reminded that Afghanistan had recently suffered an earthquake as well.