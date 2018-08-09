Fakhar Zaman shines at PCB awards ceremony

Fakhar Zaman received the award for Outstanding Performance. Photo: PCB

KARACHI: Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman bagged the Special Award for Outstanding Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awards held in Karachi on Wednesday night.

Zaman recently became the fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed was awarded the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit Award and Rs1 million cash prize.

For bagging 27 wickets last year, Muhammad Abbas won the award for the Best Test Player, while Hasan Ali won the Best ODI Player award.

Sarfraz Ahmed receiving the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket trophy. Photo: PCB

Babar Azam was awarded the Best T20I Player and Faheem Ashraf won the Best Emerging Player award.

For their performances in the domestic circuit, Shan Masood received the award for the best batsman in the domestic circuit for scoring 1,857 runs, while Aizaz Cheema was awarded the best bowler in domestic cricket for his 78 wickets.

In women's cricket, former captain Sana Mir was awarded the Best ODI Player for her 259 runs and 21 wickets, while all-rounder Javeria Khan was awarded the Best T20I Player.

Fast bowler Diana Baig was the recipient of the Best Emerging Player and Best Bowler in the domestic circuit for her 18 wickets.

Speaking at the ceremony, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said the Pakistan cricket team has found the discipline it had been lacking.



"The team's performance has improved due to the discipline and professionalism."

Complete list of winners from PCB Awards 2018:

Best Test Player of the Year (Men): Mohammad Abbas, bowler (27 Wickets), Rs 0.6 million

Best ODI Player of the Year (Men): Hasan Ali, bowler (33 Wickets), Rs. 0.6 million

Best ODI Player (Women): Sana Mir (259 runs & 21 wickets), Rs. 0.6 million

Best T20 Player of the Year (Men): Babar Azam, batsman (489 runs), Rs. 0.6 million

Best T20 Player (Women): Javeria Khan, batswoman (173 runs), Rs. 0.6 million

Best emerging player (Men): Faheem Ashraf, Rs. 0.6 million

Best batsman domestic (Men): Shan Masood, (1857 runs), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Batswoman domestic (Women): Javeria Khan (356 runs), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Bowler Domestic (Men): Aizaz Cheema (78 wickets), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Bowler Domestic (Women): Diana Baig (18 wickets), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Wicketkeeper Domestic (Men): Kamran Akmal (54 victims), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Wicket Keeper (Women): Sidra Nawaz (27 victims), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Player of the Year (Blind): Amir Ishfaq, Rs. 0.5 million

Best Player of the Year (Deaf & Dumb): Muhammad Naveed Qamar, Rs. 0.5 million

Best Player of the Year (Disable): Nihaar Alam, Rs. 0.5 million

Best Umpire of the Year: Muhammad Asif Yaqoob, Rs. 0.3 million

Best Coach of Year: Sajjad Akber (LCCA), Rs. 0.3 million

Best Referee of the Year: Mohammad Anees (Lahore) Rs. 0.3 million

Best Scorer of the Year: Azhar Hussain (Lahore) Rs. 0.2 million

Best Curator of the Year: Riaz Ahmed (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium), Rs. 0.2 million