Armeena Khan calls out former London mayor over 'offensive' burqa comments

Boris Johnson and Armeena Khan. Photo: File

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan called out former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson over his derogatory comments against women who wear the burqa.

Johnson on Sunday said women who wear burqas "look like letter boxes" and compared them to "bank robbers".

The British-Pakistani actor took to twitter and said the former London mayor was restricting freedom of choice by his words and dictating what women should wear.

“Yet another privileged middle-aged bloke telling women what they can and can’t wear. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it’s her right Mr. #BorisJohnson it is her RIGHT to choose which goes hand in hand with British values,” she said.



Armeena added, “If a woman wants to wear a short dress, it is her right and freedom to do so. If a woman wants to wear a burqa it is her right to do so. I will defend the basic principle which is the right to choose.”



Johnson’s comments drew widespread criticism and calls for him to apologise.



British Prime Minister Theresa May also urged the former London mayor to apologise for his comments. May acknowledged that Johnson's comments had "clearly caused offence".