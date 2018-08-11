Seven people freed from brick kiln owner's captivity in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Seven members of a family were freed from a brick kiln owner's captivity by police on Friday night.



Hafizabad Station House Officer (SHO) said the brick kiln owner and two of his accomplices were arrested for holding the seven people in bonded labour.



The recovered persons, including four minors, were forced into working for the brick kiln owner, police officers said.



They were being held captive in a house near Faisalabad's Dijikot area, police added.

Abdul Hakeem, 55, one of the recovered men, said they had been locked up by the brick kiln owner for the past year.

Further, Hafizabad District Police Officer (DPO) Saifullah Khan said the recovered persons were provided medical aid and are being taken care of.

He added that they will be presented in court today (Saturday).

