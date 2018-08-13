'Teefa in Trouble' continues to break records four weeks after release

Ali Zafar in Teefa in Trouble. Photo: File

Four weeks after its release, Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa in Trouble is still breaking records.

The Ahsan Rahim directorial which released in cinemas worldwide on July 20 raked in over Rs20 million on its fourth weekend.

The action comedy has so far done a business of Rs270 million.

In Pakistan, no film whether Hollywood or Bollywood has managed to rake in as much as Teefa in Trouble has on its fourth weekend.

The Ali Zafar starrer is also the only non-Hollywood film which did a business of over Rs0.5 million for 24 constant days in Pakistan.

Teefa in Trouble, a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films, also features Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others.

The film has impressed spectators and critics, both calling the venture a new dawn for Pakistani cinema.