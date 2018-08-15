Those chanting ‘New Pakistan’ slogan began with horse-trading: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Wednesday that those ‘chanting slogans of New Pakistan’ began the start of their rule with horse-trading.



While speaking to media in Lahore, Hamza Shehbaz said that in a democracy elections take place and opposition is not something new for the PML-N.

“We will bravely do opposition. PML-N is the majority party in Punjab,” he said.

Hamza Shehbaz in an indirect reference said: “A person who was disqualified by the court has been convincing people and taking them along on his plane.”

He further said that he does not like the politics of reconciliation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced the distribution of seats reserved for women and minorities, raising the total number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seats in the national assembly to 158.

According to the ECP, nine out of 13 independent winning candidates joined the PTI, swelling the total number of PTI's general seats to 125. Following the formula laid down in the Constitution, the PTI has now been allotted as many as 28 reserved women and five minority seats in the national assembly, taking its total seats to 158.