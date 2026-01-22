Winter showers lash parts of Karachi amid strong winds

Screenshots of downpour in Karachi's North Karachi area on January 22, 2026. — Geo News

KARACHI: Heavy winter showers graced several parts of the city on Thursday, as forecast by weather experts, giving the city a cool, misty embrace.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, began under the influence of existing westerly system near the port city.

Areas including Surjani Town, Musharraf Colony and Hub were the first ones to receive the downpour.

Showers were also reported in North Karachi, II Chundrigar Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Surjani, Malir, Ahsanabad, Dalmia, Scheme 33, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone with drizzling in PECHS.

As per meteorological experts, the weather in the port city is expected to get chillier in the aftermath of rain.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that heavy rains coupled with strong winds are expected in Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta, Hyderabad, and surrounding areas in the next three hours.

The Met Office has forecast strong, dusty winds with thundershowers in Karachi, leading to an increase in chilly conditions from Friday to Sunday.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon has said that the wind speed is expected to remain between 25 and 40 kilometres per hour whereas around eight to 22 millimetres of rain is expected in most areas.

Memon also noted that there's 20% to 30% chance of a hailstorm at a few places.

Furthermore, in light of the showers, K Electric (KE), the city's sole electricity provider, has urged citizens to exercise caution, advising them to be careful when using electrical appliances during strong winds and rain.

Unsafe use of electrical appliances in rain and standing water can cause accidents, said a KE spokesperson.

The utility provider further said that the citizens should maintain a safe distance from TV internet cables and broken wires.