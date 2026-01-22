Four killed as truck overturns in Bhalwal

The representational image shows an ambulance. — Geo News/Screengrab

At least four people were killed and eight others injured when a truck overturned near the village of Melowal, close to Bhalwal, rescue officials said on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the truck was carrying fodder and had 12 labourers on board at the time of the accident.

The vehicle reportedly lost balance and overturned on the roadside, trapping several people underneath. However, the exact cause of the mishap is yet to ascertained.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched an operation to pull out the victims. Four people were pronounced dead at the spot. Bodies and the injured have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Bhalwal for medical treatment.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be serious, according to the hospital sources.

The accident took place just within a week of two separate mishaps that claimed lives of 24 people in Sargodha and Ormara.

On January 17, as many as 14 people were killed and nine others injured when a truck carrying cargo and passengers fell into a canal from the Galapur Bangla bridge due to fog in Sargodha, said Rescue 1122.

The crash happened when thick fog reduced visibility on the road in the city area of Kot Momin, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck plunged into the Galapur Bangla canal, which was dry at the time of the incident.

Rescue teams said that the truck was carrying 23 people. Seven of them were crushed underneath the vehicle and died on the spot.

The entire Punjab province is currently in the grip of thick fog that reduces visibility on roads.

Officials said the poor visibility due to fog made driving extremely dangerous in the area during winter mornings and nights. They urged motorists to slow down and take extra care during foggy conditions to avoid such accidents.

Separately, at least 10 people were killed and 45 others injured on Saturday when a passenger coach, carrying 50 passengers, overturned near Hud Goth in Gwadar, according to police.

Police said that the coach, en route from Karachi to Gwadar, lost control due to high speed and flipped over, resulting in multiple casualties.