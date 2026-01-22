Karachi's minimum temperature expected to dip to 7-9°C after rain

A beautiful winter scene as light drizzle refreshes the city, further extending the cold wave and adding to its urban charm, Karachi, January 22, 2026. — APP

Westerly system to increase cold intensity from Friday to Sunday.

Rain accompanied by strong winds expected during this period.

Surjani Town records highest rainfall at 26.3 millimetres: PMD.

KARACHI: The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to drop to between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius as a westerly weather system continues to affect Sindh, bringing rain, strong winds and a further increase in cold intensity from Friday to Sunday.

According to weather officials, the ongoing westerly winds are influencing large parts of Sindh, under which Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta and Badin may receive light to moderate rainfall.

During this period, rain accompanied by dusty and gusty winds as well as thunder and lightning is also expected.

Light to moderate showers are also forecast for Tharparkar, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad. Similar weather conditions are expected in Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot and Shikarpur, where rain with strong winds and thunder is likely.

Earlier in the day, several parts of Karachi received winter rainfall under the influence of the same westerly system near the port city, leaving the weather cool and misty.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, first hit areas such as Surjani Town, Musharraf Colony and Hub, before spreading to North Karachi, II Chundrigar Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Ahsanabad, Dalmia, Scheme 33, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and the Buffer Zone, while drizzling was reported in PECHS.

Meteorological experts said the weather in Karachi is expected to turn colder following the showers. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rain with strong winds in Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta, Hyderabad and surrounding areas, while thundershowers and dusty winds are expected to persist, intensifying chilly conditions from Friday through Sunday.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon said wind speeds are likely to range between 25 and 40 kilometres per hour, while most areas could receive between eight and 20 millimetres of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has released rainfall statistics for various parts of Karachi following showers across the city.

According to the Met Office, Surjani Town recorded the highest rainfall at 26.3 millimetres. North Karachi received 20 millimetres of rain, while Gulshan-e-Maamar recorded 17.6 millimetres, the department said.

Rainfall of 14.2 millimetres was recorded in Bahria Town Phase 5, whereas Saadi Town received 10 millimetres. The PMD said Nazimabad (Paposh Nagar) recorded 6.5 millimetres of rain, while Korangi received 4 millimetres.

At PAF Masroor Base, 3 millimetres of rainfall was recorded, while Faisal Base received 2 millimetres. The department reported 1 millimetre of rain in DHA Phase 2, whereas 2 millimetres was recorded at Jinnah Terminal.

Rainfall of 1.2 millimetres was recorded in areas surrounding University Road, the Met Office added. Meanwhile, very light rain was reported in the Old Airport and Keamari areas, according to the PMD.

In view of the rain and strong winds, K-Electric (KE) has urged citizens to exercise caution while using electrical appliances.

A spokesperson warned that unsafe use of electrical equipment during rainfall or in standing water could lead to accidents, advising residents to maintain a safe distance from television cables, internet wires and any broken or exposed electrical lines.