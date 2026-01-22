Sindh Governor Tessori pledges financial support for Imran Farooq's sons

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (centre) with MQM leader Imran Farooq's sons. — Reporter

LONDON/KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced personal financial assistance for the orphaned sons of the late Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq and his wife Shumaila Imran Farooq, until the completion of their graduations in London.

Dr Imran Farooq, a founding member of the MQM, and Shumaila’s sons, Aalishan and Wajdan, met Tessori at their home and at the Sindh Governor House.

Last month, they carried the body of their mother for burial after she succumbed to cancer, severe trauma and depression that began following the assassination of Dr Farooq in London 16 years ago.

Shumaila fell on hard times — impoverished and unwell — while living in North London near the MQM International Secretariat after her husband’s tragic killing. The MQM leadership in both the UK and Pakistan abandoned her in the aftermath.

Governor Tessori was the only person who provided her with financial support on several occasions, according to the deceased’s family and the evidence witnessed by this reporter.

The Sindh governor met Alishan, Wejdaan, and two sisters of Shumaila, Muzna Nazar and Afshan Nazar, where the announcement for the support was made.

Shumaila sister, Muzna Nazar, thanked the Sindh governor for his offer of help. She said: "Kamran Tessori assisted our sister quietly when she was alive and did so without expecting any favours or anything in return. Shumaila is no longer in this world, and we are making it public so people know about this good deed. We are thankful that Kamran Tessori bhai has pledged to support Aalishan and Wajdaan until they complete their graduations.”

Alishan said that no one from the MQM, other than Tessori, helped his mother while she battled cancer and other ailments. He welcomed Tessori’s support and said the governor helped the family indirectly and without publicity while his mother was alive and receiving treatment at a London hospital.

The eldest son of Farooq and Shumaila said: “This is my last year at university in geology. I took a year-long break to look after my mother. We are thankful to Kamran Tessori for his announcement to continue his support. Nobody from the MQM stayed in touch with my mother until she passed away, then everyone got in touch.”

Tessori said the children would receive sustained financial and welfare support under his personal oversight, funded by him and his wife from their own resources. He described the initiative as a moral obligation rather than a symbolic gesture, stressing that the assistance would be structured, monitored, and long-term.

According to the governor, arrangements are being finalised to provide monthly stipends to ensure stability and continuity in the children’s lives.

Farooq was assassinated in London in 2010, a killing that shocked Pakistan’s political landscape and left his family without its principal guardian. His wife, Shumaila, never recovered from the trauma and fell ill immediately afterwards while her sons were still very young. She raised her two sons alone, without support, while undergoing cancer treatment at various London facilities.

Geo News aired several reports highlighting the conditions in which she was living in London. She patiently carried on with her life, made no complaints, resisted TV interviews and died quietly, leaving behind two sons.