Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday in New Delhi at the age of 93, Indian media report.



According to the Indian media reports, the former Indian prime minister was suffering from chronic kidney disease since a long time.

He was under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences since June.

During Vajpayee's last days, Indian PM Narendra Modi and other leaders also visited him at the hospital and inquired about his health.

Vajpayee first became PM of India for only 16 days — May 16-31, 1996. He was reelected for prime minister-ship in March 1998, where he remained in the office until May 13, 2004.



The former Indian premier was born in 1924 in Gwalior and was among the founding members of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Vajpayee had taken retirement from politics in 2005. Four years on, he suffered a stroke that eventually led to dementia as well.