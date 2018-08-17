Can't connect right now! retry
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Imran Khan says the match isn’t over yet

Friday Aug 17, 2018

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arriving at Parliament - Photo: Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman arrived at Parliament House ahead of the election for the prime minister on Friday.

Khan chaired a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary committee. 

“The match isn’t over. Only one part of the dream has been complete” Khan said upon his arrival. 

In response to a question on who the party would name as its nominee for chief minister Punjab, Khan said the announcement would be made after the parliamentary party meeting.

Parliamentarians elected Khan as the country's 22nd prime minister. The PTI chairman received 176 votes compared to 96 for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif. 

Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony will take place on Saturday morning. 

