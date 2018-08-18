Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan chief minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan was elected Balochistan chief minister on Saturday.



The BAP president defeated Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Mir Yunas Aziz Zehri as he secured 39 votes. The MMA and BNP Mengal received 20 votes.

Newly-elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the session to elect the provincial chief minister.

The new chief minister will take oath of his office at Governor House in Quetta at 5pm on Sunday.

Jam Kamal: Third generation CM Balochistan

Kamal is the third person from his family to be elected Balochistan chief minister.

Kamal’s grandfather, Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Khan, was first elected as the chief minister of the province from Lasbela in 1972 from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) platform. He was named the head of the province again in 1985, but had fought the electoral race as an independent.

Later his son and Kamal’s father, Jam Mir Mohammad Yousuf, served as the provincial chief minister from 2002 to 2007. He died of a heart attack in 2013.

Kamal is now the third generation of his family to serve on the top provincial post.