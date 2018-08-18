Former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan dies

Annan passed away on Saturday morning in Switzerland after a short illness. Photo: AFP

GENEVA: Kofi Annan the former United Nations (UN) secretary-general who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work has passed away at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

Annan was born in Kumasi on April 8, 1938 and was descended from tribal chiefs on both sides of his family.



His father was an educated man, and Annan became accustomed to both traditional and modern ways of life. He has described himself as being "atribal in a tribal world."

The Ghanaian was secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.



UN chief Antonio Guterres voiced deep sorrow at the news his predecessor Kofi Annan had passed away, calling him "a guiding force for good".

"Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good," Guterres said in a statement shortly after news broke of Annan's passing.

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination," he added.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal posted condolences at the passing away of the former UN secretary-general.



"Pakistan expresses condolences, at the passing away of Mr Kofi Annan, the former Secretary General of United Nations, to his family, friends and the entire UN family," he posted.



