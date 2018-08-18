Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 18 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PM Imran's cabinet to include 15 ministers, five advisers

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Saturday Aug 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 20-member federal cabinet, which will be sworn-in on Monday, a spokesman for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

The cabinet will be comprising of 15 federal ministers and five advisers, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

Below are the names and portfolios of cabinet members:

Earlier on Saturday, Chaudhry revealed that PM Khan had also nominated Arif Alvi for the post of president of Pakistan. 

Speaking to Geo News, the PTI spokesman had said the prime minister wanted the federal cabinet to start working from Monday.

