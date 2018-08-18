Can't connect right now! retry
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh chief minister

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Murad Ali Shah secured second consecutive term as Sindh Chief Minister as he took oath of his office on Saturday at Governor House.

Agha Siraj Durrani, the acting Sindh governor, administered the oath to the 33rd Chief Minister of Sindh and other cabinet members.

Shah defeated the joint opposition's nominee Shahryar Mahar to claim the slot, securing 97 votes as opposed to Mahar's 61 votes in the election held at the Sindh Assembly on Thursday for the Leader of the House.

The ceremony was attended by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zaradri, Faryal Talpur, Corp Commander Karachi, Sindh Rangers Director General, MPAs, diplomats, representatives of business community and others.

Murad Ali Shah re-elected Sindh chief minister

PPP's Murad Ali Shah was contesting against Shahryar Mahar

Re-elected to assembly

Shah previously assumed office of Sindh chief minister in July 2016, when he replaced PPP veteran Syed Qaim Ali Shah, who has now been elected from Khairpur’s provincial seat.

During the July 25 polls, Shah won PS-80 Jamshoro I seat.

He served as provincial minister for irrigation and finance before being appointed Sindh chief minister in 2016.

The 55-year-old completed his matriculation from St Patrick's High School, intermediate from DJ Sindh Government Science College and graduated as an engineer from NED University of Engineering and Technology. He also attended Stanford University in California on a scholarship.

